The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Metasurfaces control polarized light at will

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Researchers have uncovered hidden potential in metasurfaces and demonstrated optical devices that manipulate light's polarization state with an unprecedented degree of control. The research demonstrates a new way to control polarized light with metasurfaces. This new approach -- in which the researchers can engineer a holographic image with a polarization-tunable response across the image itself -- could lead to applications in diverse fields including imaging, microscopes, displays, and even astronomy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813180712.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version