Metasurfaces control polarized light at will

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 22:07 Hits: 5

Researchers have uncovered hidden potential in metasurfaces and demonstrated optical devices that manipulate light's polarization state with an unprecedented degree of control. The research demonstrates a new way to control polarized light with metasurfaces. This new approach -- in which the researchers can engineer a holographic image with a polarization-tunable response across the image itself -- could lead to applications in diverse fields including imaging, microscopes, displays, and even astronomy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813180712.htm