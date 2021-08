Articles

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/567770-july-was-hottest-month-on-record-for-earth