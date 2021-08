Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 22:07 Hits: 4

Some types of RNA viruses cloak themselves to hide inside a cell and create copies of themselves. But an enzyme that acts as a virus sensor might be attuned to their whereabouts. A slight variation in their genomic code gives some people's cells the capacity to produce this sensor.  Researchers discovered how this sensor helps cells stop the virus before it multiplies too greatly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813180706.htm