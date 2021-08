Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 22:38 Hits: 12

Thousands of COVID-19 cases and deaths in California, Oregon, and Washington between March and December 2020 may be attributable to increases in fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) from wildfire smoke, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813183858.htm