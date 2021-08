Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 01:59 Hits: 13

The California Department of Justice announced Friday it will not be charging Southern California Edison for the 2018 Woolsey Fire.Although the investigation by the department determined the fire was caused by Southern California Edison’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/567852-california-company-will-be-be-charged-for-2018-wildfire