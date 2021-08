Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 18:56 Hits: 6

The search for those missing in northern Turkey continues as at least 44 people have died from flooding around the coast of the Black Sea.In the district of Kastamonu, the floods had killed 36 people, according to Turkey’s Disaster And...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/567888-search-for-missing-continues-in-turkey-as-flooding-kills-at-least