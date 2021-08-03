The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

DOE Proposes Repeal of Illegal Dishwasher Rule

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Press Release
DOE Proposes Repeal of Illegal Dishwasher Rule

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy (DOE) today moved to repeal a Trump-era rule that allowed certain new dishwashers to be made and sold without any limits on energy and water consumption.

 

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) filed suit in December of 2020 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to stop the illegal rule that created a new product class for dishwashers, but failed to establish any limits on energy and water consumption for that class, effectively evading existing energy and water efficiency standards. 

The following is a statement from NRDC energy efficiency advocate Joe Vukovich:
 

“The reversal of this senseless action will close an illegal loophole that would have undermined the nation’s highly successful energy efficiency standards program, a program that saves consumers money and reduces dangerous power plant emissions.”


The agency also announced plans to reverse the similar exemption for quick-cycle clothes washers and clothes dryers. That rule created a “short-cycle” class for new clothes washers and dryers to effectively ignore current efficiency standards.

 

Elizabeth Heyd
202-813-8315, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/210803-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version