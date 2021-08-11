NRDC Joins Electric Vehicle Charging Coalition

WASHINGTON – NRDC joined a broad swath of groups that have vowed to work together to spur the construction of the nation’s electric-vehicle charging network.

The National EV Charging Initiative is made up of associations representing automakers, utilities, labor unions, investors and public interest groups.

“We are driving together toward the future we want and need, delivering the charging network that will allow the transition to zero-emitting vehicles,” said Max Baumhefner, a senior attorney at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

The announcement comes as there are unprecedented investments going into the nation’s charging network.

A bipartisan infrastructure bill would invest $7.5 billion into putting charge points along highways and in disadvantaged communities. Meanwhile, private companies have already installed more than 100,000 public charging stations, and investor-owned utilities are investing $3 billion to deploy many more.

“With new federal and private investments – and breakthroughs in battery technology – range anxiety should soon go the way of the horse-drawn carriage,” Baumhefner said.

