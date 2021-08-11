The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Science alone won’t save humpback dolphins

There are fewer than 500 Indian Ocean humpback dolphins (Sousa plumbea) remaining in South African waters. Science alone will not bring them back from the brink of extinction -- we also need a multi-stakeholder Conservation Management Plan to boost their numbers. This is according to research focusing on the conservation status of the little-known humpback dolphin which can be found along the south and east coast from False Bay to Kosi Bay.

