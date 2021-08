Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 14:02 Hits: 7

Most children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) don't outgrow the disorder, as widely thought. It manifests itself in adulthood in different ways and waxes and wanes over a lifetime, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813100258.htm