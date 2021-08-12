Discovery of origin of esophageal cancer cells highlights importance of screening for pre-cancerous Barrett’s esophagus

Articles

Abnormal cells that go on develop into esophageal cancer -- cancer that affects the tube connecting the mouth and stomach -- start life as cells of the stomach, according to scientists. The study found that a particular subtype of esophageal cancer known as esophageal adenocarcinoma is always preceded by Barrett's esophagus -- abnormal cells of the esophagus -- even if these cells are no longer visible at the time of cancer diagnosis. This confirms that screening for Barrett's is an important approach to esophageal cancer control.

