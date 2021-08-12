The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Arctic-alpine plants respond to global warming

Researchers have studied how two characteristic Arctic-alpine plant species respond to global warming. They did this by analyzing almost 500 million of their own readings from the mountainous region of Norway. The analyses show that potential consequences of climate change are extremely dependent on the specific location of the plants and that deciduous species in particular will benefit from warming. The result would be a further increase in the trend toward greening of the Arctic-alpine regions.

