Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 20:28 Hits: 2

A new study on the impact of climate change on coral reefs is raising sticky questions about conservation. It found coral in more polluted and high traffic water handled extreme heat events better than a more remote, untouched reef.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210811162811.htm