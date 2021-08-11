The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

People with stroke who walk 30 minutes per day may have 54% lower risk of early death

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A new study shows that people who walk or garden at least three to four hours per week, or bike at least two to three hours per week, or the equivalent after having a stroke may have a 54% lower risk of early death from any cause. The study found the most benefit for younger stroke survivors. When people under the age of 75 exercised at least that amount, their risk of early death was reduced by 80%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210811175147.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version