Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021

Scientists no longer have to worry about their bottles of mouse sperm breaking in transit. Researchers have developed a way to freeze dry sperm on a plastic sheet in weighing paper so that samples can withstand being mailed via postcard. This method allows for mouse sperm to be transported easily, inexpensively, and without the risk of glass cases breaking.

