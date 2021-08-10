The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Deletion of single gene promotes growth of functional lymphatic valves

A preclinical study unexpectedly identified the gene Foxo1 as a potential treatment target for hereditary lymphedema. Valve loss or dysfunction that disrupts the flow of lymph fluid is strongly associated with lymphedema in patients. But no one has discovered whether new valves can be grown or if defective ones can be fixed. The new study, using a model of human primary lymphedema, shows that both are possible.

