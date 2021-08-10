Through the looking glass: Unravelling how ions move in phosphate glass

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:11 Hits: 11

Phosphate glasses are expected to have applications in a variety of fields. To improve their functionality, it is necessary to determine the association between their structure and ion diffusion characteristics. Recently, using first-principles molecular dynamic simulations, researchers have provided novel insights into the ion diffusion mechanisms of phosphate glass, suggesting that ionic conductivity and glass solubility can be manipulated by controlling the morphology of the material.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210810121102.htm