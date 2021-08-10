The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Through the looking glass: Unravelling how ions move in phosphate glass

Category: Environment Hits: 11

Phosphate glasses are expected to have applications in a variety of fields. To improve their functionality, it is necessary to determine the association between their structure and ion diffusion characteristics. Recently, using first-principles molecular dynamic simulations, researchers have provided novel insights into the ion diffusion mechanisms of phosphate glass, suggesting that ionic conductivity and glass solubility can be manipulated by controlling the morphology of the material.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210810121102.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version