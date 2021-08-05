The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Polymer coating accelerates fuel production

Researchers have found that introducing a polymer coating onto a tin catalyst accelerated the conversion of a greenhouse gas (CO2) into an industrial fuel (formate). Computational and electrochemical investigations supported a mechanism wherein a complete polymer layer surrounding the porous tin catalysts effectively captured and shuttled CO2 molecules to the catalytically active metal surface. This simple catalyst design strategy can be applied to develop CO2-recycling systems.

