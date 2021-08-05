Leaping squirrels! Parkour is one of their many feats of agility

Articles

Biologists tested free-ranging squirrels to determine how quickly they adapt to the bendiness of their launching branch in order to successfully land. The squirrels learned within a few trials to leap no matter how bendy, but have a failsafe to stick the landing: claws. They also innovated, bounding off vertical surfaces to extend their range, just as parkouring humans. Incorporating such control could improve robot agility.

