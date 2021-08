Articles

Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Nearly 100,000 farmed salmon are believed to have died in Norway after thousands of gallons of chlorine leaked into a fjord and the Atlantic Ocean.The Associated Press reports that around 96,000 salmon died after a nearby tank leaked about 4,000...

