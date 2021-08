Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 19:58 Hits: 1

Researchers have revealed how the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) obtains the essential nutrient, manganese, from our bodies, which could lead to better therapies to target what is a life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant pathogen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210806155849.htm