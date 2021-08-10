Cellular filaments keeping the pace

Articles

A new model describes the coordination of beating cilia allowing to predict their functional behavior. Researchers analyzed the formation of metachronal waves in arrays of cilia and how external cues might influence them. The model allows to better understand the crucial role that cilia play in many biological processes and lays the foundation for its manipulation. This may ultimately improve the corresponding medical diagnostics and treatments, but also helps in the design of artificial systems used in microscale engineering.

