Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 09:22 Hits: 4

Solar panels generate electricity in the fields, helping both farmers and climate protection. DW visits a German solar farm — and looks at other places this combination is paying off. How widely can agrovoltaics spread?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/farmers-reap-double-benefits-with-solar-power-in-fields/a-58284134?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss