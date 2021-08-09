The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.

