The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How wildfire restored a Yosemite watershed

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Despite the risk, allowing lightning fires to burn in Yosemite's Illilouette Creek Basin has brought undeniable ecological benefits, including boosting plant and pollinator biodiversity, limiting the severity of wildfires and increasing water availability during times of drought. These benefits are likely to make the forest more resilient to the warmer, drier conditions brought by climate change. Paired with prescribed burning and forest thinning, the practice could help make the Sierra Nevada more resilient to wildfire.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210809122153.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version