Green hydrogen: Why do certain catalysts improve in operation?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 18:40 Hits: 2

As a rule, most catalyst materials deteriorate during repeated catalytic cycles – they age. But there are also compounds that increase their performance over the course of catalysis. One example is the mineral erythrite, a mineral compound comprising cobalt and arsenic oxides. Erythrite lends itself to accelerating oxygen generation at the anode during electrolytic splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210809144025.htm