Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 18:41 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a method for monitoring bacterial responses to antibiotics in health-care settings that opens the door to personalized antibiotic therapy for patients. Using microwave sensing technology researchers have developed a low-cost, contactless, portable and reusable microwave sensor that acts as a fast and reliable evaluation tool for measuring antibiotic resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210809144123.htm