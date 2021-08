Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 18:41 Hits: 5

Flood disasters like Hurricane Harvey lead some people to move far from the places they had called home. But a new study finds that middle-class people who made long-term plans to stay in their neighborhoods before they flooded are less likely to relocate even if they suffered significant damage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210809144129.htm