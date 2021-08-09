The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Global ocean warming started later in the 20th century than previously estimated

Category: Environment Hits: 12

In estimations of ocean heat content -- important when assessing and predicting the effects of climate change -- calculations have often presented the rate of warming as a gradual rise from the mid-20th century to today. However, new research could overturn that assumption, suggesting the ocean maintained a relatively steady temperature throughout most of the 20th century, before embarking on a steep rise. The newly discovered dynamics may have significant implications for what we might expect in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210809162742.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version