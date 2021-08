Articles

Researchers have found evidence for antibiotic resistance in the gut microbiomes of lemurs living close to humans. The more human contact they have, the more antibiotic resistance there is. Even captive animals who have never been administered an antibiotic carried the resistant microbes.

