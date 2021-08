Articles

Greece has managed to partially contain wildfires that raged for days in the Athens suburbs. What remains are burned forests, thousands of people without homes and a government without a plan. DW's Barbara Wesel reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wildfires-ravage-athens-green-lung-fueling-anger-and-despair/a-58809845?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss