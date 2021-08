Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 10

Deadly heat waves threaten millions of working people in America. But a POLITICO and E&E News investigation reveals the federal government has refused to step in for years — and any effort to do so now faces major hurdles.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/08/osha-climate-change-effects-workforce-heat-impact-501744