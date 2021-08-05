New drug molecules could prevent skin aging caused by sun exposure

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 18:11 Hits: 3

Two new molecules that generate minute amounts of the gas hydrogen sulfide have been found to prevent skin from aging after being exposed to ultraviolet light found in sunlight. Sunburn is a major cause of premature aging in skin, and a primary risk factor for skin cancer, and other skin problems associated with aging. Now, an international research team has made inroads towards being able to reverse or delay this damage for the first time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805141141.htm