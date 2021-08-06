Emergent magnetic monopoles controlled at room temperature

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 14:43 Hits: 0

Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210806104331.htm