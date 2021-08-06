The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Emergent magnetic monopoles controlled at room temperature

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210806104331.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version