Published on Friday, 06 August 2021

In a clinical trial of individuals at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney disease, vitamin D supplementation did not have significant effects on kidney health. As participants were not selected according to baseline vitamin D levels, investigators cannot exclude a kidney benefit for individuals with vitamin D deficiency.

