Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 14:44 Hits: 2

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, a new study in the laboratory reveals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210806104405.htm