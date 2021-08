Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 19:23 Hits: 4

The bipartisan Climate Leadership Council announced Friday that it has suspended ExxonMobil months after a lobbyist for the company told an undercover activist it only backed a carbon tax for the good publicity.“After careful consideration, we have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/566768-conservation-alliance-suspends-exxon-over-lobbyists-comments-on