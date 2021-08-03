The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What’s killing coral reefs in Florida is also killing them in Belize

Only 17 percent of live coral cover remains on fore-reefs in Belize. A study finds new evidence that nitrogen enrichment from land-based sources like agriculture run-off and sewage, are significantly driving macroalgal blooms to increase on the Belize Barrier Reef and causing massive decline in hard coral cover. With only 2 percent of hard coral cover remaining in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, it's too late to save that reef, but there's still hope for the Belize Barrier Reef.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210803105534.htm

