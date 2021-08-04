The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats

Meat and dairy played a more significant role in human diets in Bronze Age China than previously thought. A new analysis also suggests that farmers and herders tended to sheep and goats differently than they did their cows, unlike in other parts of the world -- keeping cows closer to home and feeding them the byproducts of grains that they were growing for their own consumption, like the grass stalks from millet plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804141206.htm

