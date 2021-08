Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 18:11 Hits: 0

Scientists have grown beating heart cells in the lab and shown how they are vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In a new study, they used this system to show that an experimental peptide drug called DX600 can prevent the virus entering the heart cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805141146.htm