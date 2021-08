Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 22:06 Hits: 4

Scientists have identified a naturally occurring mutation in nonhuman primates that closely resembles a rare neurodegenerative disease in people. The discovery could lead to the development of new therapies to treat Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease and is the latest in a trove of discoveries made possible by a massive genomic database.

