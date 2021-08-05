The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A more complete molecular picture of lung squamous cell carcinoma comes into view

Category: Environment

Researchers have developed the largest and most comprehensive molecular map to date of the lung cancer subtype lung squamous cell carcinoma (LSCC). Their effort brings proteomic, transcriptomic, and genomic data together into a detailed 'proteogenomic' view of LSCC. Analysis of that data has revealed potential new drug targets, immune regulation pathways that might help the cancer evade immunotherapies, and even a new molecular subtype of LSCC.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805180655.htm

