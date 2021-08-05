The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Highest-resolution measurements of asteroid surface temperatures ever obtained from Earth

A close examination of the millimeter-wavelength emissions from the asteroid Psyche, which NASA intends to visit in 2026, has produced the first temperature map of the object, providing new insight into its surface properties. The findings are a step toward resolving the mystery of the origin of this unusual object, which has been thought by some to be a chunk of the core of an ill-fated protoplanet.

