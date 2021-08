Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021

The Biden administration on Thursday set a goal of making half of new vehicle sales in this country electric by 2030 and released new details on shorter-term proposals intended to push the market toward emission-free vehicles.In the short term, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/566601-biden-administration-rolls-out-clean-car-goals