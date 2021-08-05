NRDC: President Biden’s Clean Car and Truck Standards

WASHINGTON – President Biden took steps today to re-establish and strengthen vehicle standards gutted by the Trump administration.

The following is a statement from Simon Mui, deputy director for clean vehicles and fuels at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“President Biden offered bold plans today to clean up tailpipe pollution and spur the transition to zero-emission vehicles, a much-needed step to turn our autos and trucks into a source of innovation, jobs and a clean-energy future.

“Now comes the hard part of turning that pledge into reality. We look forward to working with EPA to adopt the strongest possible standards that ensures automakers and truck manufacturers deliver on real world reductions to cut pollution from gasoline and diesel vehicles.”

For more on the need for cuts in vehicle pollution to achieve the emissions targets, please see this blog from Roland Hwang.

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.