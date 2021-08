Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:20 Hits: 2

Thousands of people in Northern California have had to evacuate as a wildfire burns through acres of woods.Around 2,400 people in Placer County and 4,200 people in Nevada County have left their homes after a wildfire has ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/566460-thousands-evacuate-in-california-as-wildfire-advances