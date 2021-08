Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021

Exxon Mobil is considering imposing a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which would represent a sharp about-face after a hedge fund secured three seats on the energy giant’s board earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.The...

