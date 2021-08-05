NRDC: Strong Car Standards Needed to Meet the Moment

WASHINGTON – While our nation suffers under drought and withering heat tied to climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed new vehicle emission rules for model years 2023-2026, as President Biden moves to re-establish and strengthen vehicle standards gutted by the Trump administration.

The following is a statement from Simon Mui, deputy director for clean vehicles and fuels at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“After unjustified delays by the Trump administration, President Biden is getting us back on the road to cleaning up tailpipe pollution, the largest source of carbon emissions.

“But given how climate change has already turned our weather so violent, it’s clear that we need to dramatically accelerate progress. This proposal delivers less carbon pollution reductions than the Obama-era standards and must be strengthened by eliminating excessive giveaways to the industry.

“Longer-term, the administration is right that at least half of all new vehicle sales must be electric by the end of the decade. EPA must now move expeditiously to put strong standards in place to ensure automakers deliver on that goal while also slashing pollution from gasoline and diesel vehicles. Anything less puts our health and climate at unnecessary risk.”

Background

NRDC and other environmental groups have told the White House that in order to meet the president’s economy-wide climate goals and avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we need to be on the path to sales of at least 50% electric vehicles by 2030 -- and 100% zero emitting by 2035. In addition, total tailpipe pollution needs to fall 60% by the end of the decade.

For more on the need for cuts in vehicle pollution to achieve the emissions targets, please see this blog from Roland Hwang.



###



NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.