Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:36 Hits: 3

A new mathematical model for predicting infectious disease outbreaks incorporates fear -- both of disease and of vaccines -- to better understand how pandemics can occur in multiple waves of infections, like those we are seeing with COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123650.htm