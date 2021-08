Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:36 Hits: 3

Fewer than one in 20 children with symptomatic COVID-19 experienced symptoms lasting longer than 4 weeks, and almost all children have fully recovered by 8 weeks, a new study has found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123656.htm